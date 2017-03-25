Sanjay Dutt is known for his large heartedness. No surprises then that the star who makes his comeback with Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Singh’s ‘Bhoomi‘ wants the release date to be changed. The reason for Sanjay’s insistence is that he doesn’t want Bhoomi to clash with good friend Aamir Khan’s next project.

Sanjay Dutt says, “I know the kind of hard work and effort that goes into making a film. I believe, after all the work being put in, it can’t be reduced to a clash at the box office. Aamir is a dear friend and I wouldn’t want my comeback film to be pitted against his. In this industry, we should all make an effort to help each other.”

‘Bhoomi’ was slated to hit theatres on August 4. Sanjay Dutt has requested his film’s producers Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Singh to change the film’s release date. The final decision will be taken by T-Series and Legend Studios.

Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in PK in a supporting role, where Aamir Khan played the lead character. The film went on to become Bollywood’s highest grosser of all time, till another Aamir Khan starrer Dangal broke the record recently.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has worked with Sanjay in flims like Munnabhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munnabhai and PK, is making biopic on Sanjay Dutt, which features Ranbir Kapoor in a lead role. This untitled film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.

Post Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will soon go on floors and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Tashan and Dhoom 3. It will be produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films and will release in Diwali, 2018.