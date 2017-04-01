Sanjay Dutt Visits The Sets Of Golmaal Again!

Actor Sanjay Dutt dropped in on the set of Golmaal Again, much to the excitement of the cast and crew of the Rohit Shetty directorial.

“My brother, Sanjay Dutt, the sweetest man I know, dropped in to say hi! Golmaal Again,” Arshad Warsi, who has featured with Sanjay in the Munna Bhai series, tweeted on today morning.

The shooting of the film is underway in Yash Raj Studios. Sanjay met his close friend Ajay Devgn, and even spent time chatting with the rest of the cast Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade. Sanjay also extended his best wishes to the entire cast of the film.

On his work front, the actor has been occupied with the shooting of his comeback film “Bhoomi”, being directed by Omung Kumar.

Popular Malayalam cinematographer Jomon T. John will also be part of the “Golmaal” franchise. He walked out of Tamil film “Dhruva Natchathiram” to be part of this project.

“Honoured to announce my new project ‘Golmaal Again’ with Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. But good things come with a price and so this time I will not be able to work with Gautham sir in ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’,” Jomon posted on his Facebook page, few days ago.

Jomon was originally signed on for Vikram-starrer “Dhruva Natchathiram”, and had even worked on the film’s teaser.

“Despite trying to adjust dates and accommodate both the projects, I had to leave ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ as ‘Golmaal Again’ was committed much before,” he said.

Shooting for the film started on March 9. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tushar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari as constants. Actors like Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ashwini Kalsekar have also been a part of the films.

“Golmaal Again” is slated to release on October 6.