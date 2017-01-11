Sanjay met Sanjay on the sets of Padmavati. If reports are to be believed then Sanjay Dutt dropped by on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period drama Padmavati on Tuesday evening and the duo had a good two-hour-long discussion. The meeting was entirely a private affair with no other person being allowed inside the room. But what did they discuss?

Grapevine has it that Bhansali is planning to do a remake of Subhash Ghai’s 1993 film Khalnayak with Sanju Baba. Hence, when the Khalnayak actor paid a surprise visit to Padmavati’s sets, we assumed that he must have come to discuss Khalnayak. However, here’s twist in the tale!

If sources are to be believed then this is not entirely true. Sanju baba will reportedly be seen in a special appearance in Padmavati and he had apparently come to discuss his role with the filmmaker! Now, this definitely is exciting! If everything goes well then this will be Bhansali’s first film with the Munnabhai star.

The director is presently shooting with Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer Singh is expected to start shooting anytime soon and Deepika will join only after finishing her XXX: Return of Xander Cage promotions. The actress, however, has already shot for a song in December last year.

But all eyes are now on Sanjay Dutt! Everybody is eagerly waiting to learn about his part in the historical drama. Padmavati is slated to release in November this year.