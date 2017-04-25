Sanjay Dutt is making his much-awaited Bolly comeback with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. Dutt along with the cast & crew of ‘Bhoomi’ recently shifted to Mumbai to shoot for the climax portions. This was the second & final schedule of the film after completing the first schedule in Agra and Chambal.

Today, Sanjay Dutt was spotted shooting for the last day of the schedule. In the pictures we see Sanjay along with director Omung Kumar and producer Sandeep Singh.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Bhoomi and Sidhant Gupta Neeraj.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s performance in the film Director Omung Kumar says, “Sanjay has given his best performance till date and I am glad that we are increasing the anticipation for the audiences.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We are extremely happy to have our film finally release on the 22nd of September this year. Sanjay & our entire team found it an apt decision to shift the release date by a month as this would give us enough time to promote the film.”

Talking about the film, Producer Sandeep Singh asserts, “Sanjay insisted that he did not want his comeback film to clash with anyone else. He believes that given the kind of hard work that goes into making a film, it can’t boil down to unhealthy competition at the box office.”

Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios, ‘Bhoomi’ releases worldwide on September 22, 2017.

‘Bhoomi’ is not the only film which has shifted its release date from 4th August this year. Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar‘ was earlier slated to release on 4th August and in that case, it would have clashed with Bhoomi. However, the makers of ‘Secret Superstar’ have postponed the film and it will now be releasing on Diwali.