Sanjay Dutt, who’s currently busy shooting for his comeback film Bhoomi opposite Aditi Rao Hydari, directed by Omung Kumar has bagged his second film titled Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

In the film, Sanju Baba will be seen playing the role of a gangster. The film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Raju Chadha (Wave Group).

Here’s a picture of Sanjay Dutt posing with the director and the producer of the film:

Dutt’s much-awaited film Bhoomi is all set to release on 22nd September.

The film is the third instalment to Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster which released back in 2011. The first film revolved around a royal family of U.P and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. The film was extensively shot in Gujarat. The film received a positive response from critics and was a moderate success at the Box-Office.

The second instalment of the franchise was titled, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns which released in 2013. The film featured Jimmy Shergill and Mahi Gill, who reprised their roles from the previous film, while new additions to the cast included Irrfan Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Jimmy had won the Best Actor Award for this film at 11th Norway Bollywood Film Festival in Oslo. According to Box-Office report the film had a fair collection due to its outstanding dialogues.

The third instalment goes on floors from August in Gujarat.

We wish Sanju Babu good luck for his second film!

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.