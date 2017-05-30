Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in films like Torbaaz, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and also in an untitled project with Ajay Devgn. The actor has a very busy schedule and cannot lock dates for Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal franchise and hence has now decided to gracefully pull out of the third instalment of Dhamaal titled Total Dhamaal.

The film was expected to roll out this year, but the fact that Dutt is unavailable has caused the film some delay. However, a source close to the development stated that Dutt’s busy schedule and already locked dates is not the only reason why he won’t be doing the film.

“Besides the issue of unavailability of dates, Dutt was not okay with the film’s adult comedy. He doesn’t want his children to see him in a film that has innuendo-laden jokes or crass humour,” the source stated.

Dutt’s co-star Riteish Deshmukh has also backed out of the film as well. Apart from this, Sanju Baba has recently wrapped filming for his much-awaited comeback film Bhoomi opposite Aditi Rao Hydari.The film is directed by Sarbjit fame Omung Kumar.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for a biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film is being directed by Dutt’s close friend and colleague Rajkumar Hirani. The director is known for the “Munna Bhai” series and “3 Idiots” and has said that his films are based and inspired from books and life’s experiences. The Dutt biopic stars Paresh Rawal Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. After a few pictures of Ranbir’s look surfaced online, Dutt himself was shocked to see the resemblance between the two. The film is scheduled to release around the end of this year in December.

