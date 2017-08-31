The duo of Sanjay Dutt and Omung Kumar are all set to star in another film after Bhoomi. The film is based on the life of Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji and is titled as The Good Maharaja‘.

The rumours were doing round that after Bhoomi they will be doing one more film and the makers have now launched its first look today. Sanjay Dutt looks royally elegant wearing a turban loaded with ornaments. Based on the life of Digvijaysinhji, the second lieutenant in the British Army in 1919, he enjoyed a military career for over two decades. Attached to the 125th Rajput Infantry in 1920, he served with the Egyptian Expeditionary Force, subsequently receiving a promotion to Lieutenant in 1921. He also had provided shelter to hundreds of abandoned Polish children during World War II. Sanjay Dutt looks to hack the role already as he has this royal grim on his face along with a sharply shaped moustache.

According to a report posted on Bollywoodlife, a statement from the makers reveal, “Omung Kumar has been working on this script for a year-and-a-half and he has even put together a book on it. Sandeep Singh and the team have done a look test as well with Sanjay Dutt. They, in fact, met Polish government officials last year to work out shooting permissions.” Talking about the look Omung said, “We have photographs of the Maharaja for reference. We will take certain creative liberties but are trying to keep things as authentic as possible. Sanjay looks regal and it was his idea to do this role and I wanted to direct it because it’s a superb story.”

With Bhoomi, slated to release on 22nd September, an intense infuriatingly breakneck paced saga of a father-daughter bonding set in Agra (but not in a touristic kind of way), Dutt seems all set for a glorious comeback.