Sanjay Dutt Has An Unstoppable Year Ahead After Bhoomi!

Actor Sanjay Dutt has a busy year ahead with a slew of films in his kitty. The actor’s schedule has back to back films lined up.

Sanjay Dutt who is currently wrapping up post production work for his much-awaited Bhoomi will be immediately getting into the first schedule of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 post release.

Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The actor is also deciding the look for the same. After attending to Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Sanjay Dutt will turn to the cameras for Torbaaz.

Post which the actor has his dates locked for Malang, Nishikanth Kamath’s untitled, his home production Prasthanam, Mafiosi. The power packed actor will be seen yet again slipping into the shoes of the iconic character of Munna Bhai with him shooting for the third installment of Munna Bhai MBBS franchise.

With a range of films, packing his work schedule, Sanjay Dutt will be seen treating his audience with diverse roles and characters in films of various genres.

Sanjay Dutt who is known to have an interesting life also has a film based on his life hitting the theaters in 2018. It is going to be a rigorous year as the actor will be shooting back to back for films and will be juggling between projects. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, his film Bhoomi also features Sidhant Gupta and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. It is a revenge drama directed by Omung Kumar. Whereas Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Dutt biopic which is slated for a 2018 release. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza in a lead role.