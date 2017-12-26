Sanjay Dutt Explores Kyrgyzstan While Torbaaz Shoot; Meets The Prime Minister

Sanjay Dutt is currently shooting for his upcoming movie in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Torbaaz is the first Hindi movie to have been extensively shot in the country.

Besides shooting the film, the actor is having a good time exploring Kyrgyzstan.

The team is shooting at Tokmok, which is 60 km away from Bishkek, in temperatures between is between -10 to -7 degrees.

The team is shooting portions of action sequences there. Dutt’s family has also joined him in Kyrgyzstan.

His twins Shahraan and Iqra love watching their dad shoot. They stay on the set until the end of the shooting schedule despite the freezing temperature.

This also marks the first time Shahraan and Iqra have ever accompanied their dad on an international shoot. Sanjay, who is on a fish diet, is also trying the local cuisine and exploring the local culture.

Sanjay also met the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan last week.

The actor had visited the country to shoot the first schedule of Torbaaz. After having learned about his visit to the country, Prime Minister Sapar Isakov invited the actor at his residence to welcome him.

The PM organized for an elaborate dinner and the two interacted over Bollywood films. Dutt learned more about the Kyrgyz culture, further added the source.

The team will later move to Osh as part of the shoot.