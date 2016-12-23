What’s cooking between Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan? According to reports, the two seem to have had a tiff and it may have now come out in the open. The duo were known to be close friends ever since Salman’s early days in Bollywood.

Recently at a event, Sanjay was quizzed in a rapid fire format and when asked about defining Salman Khan in one word, the actor said ‘arrogant’.

Looks like, Dutt was pissed with Salman because of his statement of not partying till the former gets released from jail. Interestingly, the duo haven’t even met, let alone partied after Dutt’s release.

Let’s see what Salman has to say to that!