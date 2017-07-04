The much-awaited biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt will release as scheduled in March 2018, says director Rajkumar Hirani in response to rumours that the film will clash with Salman Khan’s movie on Eid next year.

Denying the buzz about a possible date shift for the film’s release, Hirani said in a statement: “All these are baseless rumours. The film will release as per schedule in March 2018.”

The yet untitled movie is locked for release on March 30 next year.

There is immense anticipation regarding Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial as he is turning to the cameras after his blockbuster hit “PK” which released in 2014.

Trending :

In the upcoming biopic, the filmmaker will be tracing Sanjay Dutt’s life story. Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen donning six different looks in the film as he steps in to play Sanjay.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh. Paresh Rawal will be essaying Sanjay’s father, late actor Sunil Dutt in the film. Talking about his experience of working in the film, the veteran actor said, “Working on that film has been an amazing experience because of Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor and the writing of Abhijat Joshi. I feel Sunil Dutt saab was very human and he never had any vibes of stardom, so it has been gratifying experience playing him on screen.”

The biographical drama, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is part of a three-film deal signed by Fox Star Studios with Hirani and Chopra.