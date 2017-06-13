Sanjay Dutt, who is very keen to spread awareness about narcotics, recently met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to discuss the subject. The actor, for a very long time, wanted to take up the cause and wants the youth of India to understand how drugs and intoxication are not a solution to anything.

On 10th June, the actor flew down to Bangalore to discuss the issues revolving around drugs and narcotics with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and figure out methods to put up a permanent way of eradicating the same.

Sanjay Dutt has been very vocal about taking up the subject and spreading awareness about it as he has experienced it himself. It’s a great initiative and a cause taken by the actor as he understands the consequences of the addiction.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shares, “Sanjay Dutt has a big mission; he is going to take up a big mission to make this country drug free and addiction free”.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback to Bollywood with Omung Kumar’s action film Bhoomi. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta. Not just Sanjay Dutt, Bhoomi also marks the comeback of music composer Ismail Darbar to Bollywood after a gap of five years.

Sanjay Dutt, who recently wrapped up Bhoomi’s shooting, has signed another project. The romantic thriller titled Malang, will be directed by debutant Aarambhh Singh, who assisted Omung Kumar in Bhoomi.