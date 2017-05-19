‘Sanghamitra’ first look poster launched at Cannes

The first look poster of Shruti Haasan, Jayam Ravi and Arya starrer upcoming trilingual historic drama Sanghamitra was launched on Thursday at the 70th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The poster features Shruti Haasan riding a horse with a sword in her hand. Sanghmitra is a story set in the eight century AD.

To be directed by Sundar C., the film will feature Shruti in the role of a fierce warrior. In preparation for her role, Shruti has been training in sword fighting in London over the last few weeks.

Trending :

“I was so glad to have this opportunity to learn a new physical art form. After having martial arts as part of my life early on, sword fighting was a whole new experience which was physically and mentally engaging and exhilarating,” Shruti had said in a statement.

Tipped to be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on a budget of Rs 150 crore, Sanghamitra will be based in the 8th century AD.

Talking about being in Cannes for the first time, Shruti told IANS on the phone: “The atmosphere is lovely and there’s so much of excitement around that you get sucked in. It feels special to be in this place at the beginning of my career.”

Has being at Cannes made her happy?

“I’m usually happy around people. I’m a nomad and I find happiness irrespective of the place I’m in,” she said.

Talking about her character, she said: “It’s not a straight-forward role where I follow the instructions of my director and act. The character is layered and I have been waiting for a long time to essay such a role.”

The project will be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Studios and it will have music by double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Rahman is currently with the team of “Sanghamitra” at the festival, marking his Cannes debut.

The 70th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival kicked-off on Wednesday.