Sana Khan Talks About Her Role Opposite Akshay Kumar In Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Television actress Sana Khaan, who debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, will have a small role in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.

The actress will reportedly be playing Akshay’s girlfriend in the film. Sana said that her role is quite different and she is very happy to be a part of this project. Watch this video right here:

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and scheduled to release on 2nd June, 2017.

Toilet : Ek Prem Katha stars Bhoomi Pednekar playing Akshay’s wife.