Akshay Kumar to romance Wajah Tum Ho actress Sana Khan in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

While Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar is playing the female lead, it is Sana Khan, who will get the chance to romance Akki in Shree Narayan Singh’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. As per reports, Sana will have an extended guest appearance in the satire comedy, which deals with the issue of open defecation in rural India and tries to spread awareness on the same.

We hear, actress Sana Khan who was last seen in Vishal Pandya’s Wajah Tum Ho, which released in 2016 will be playing Akshay’s girlfriend in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. While Wajah Tum Ho bombed at the box office, we hope the Akshay Kumar starrer brings good luck to Sana’s Bollywood career.

Shooting is presently underway for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-produced by Neeraj Pandey and Viacom 18 it is slated to hit theaters on 2nd June 2017.

Akshay Kumar’s first release of the year, Jolly LLB 2 is all set to release next week on 10th February.