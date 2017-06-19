Salman Khan is all set for his big Eid release, Tubelight this week. Director Kabir Khan, who is known for making films that usually have a lengthy run time, will this time surprise us with his latest release. Tubelight we hear was earlier supposed to be a 2 hours 35 minutes film, although, during the post-production process, the film has been slashed to 2 hours 16 minutes.

If one looks at Salman’s previous films, this could be said to his shortest film in recent times. The actor was last seen in Sultan which was nearly 2 hrs 50 minutes, even Bajrangi Bhaijaan was over 2 hours 40 minutes. The 2015 Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo event went on to as many as 3 hours.

It seems to be an informed choice on the part of the makers considering the multiplex audience, prefers to have a movie going experience for not more than 2 hours.

As reported by DNA, “Kabir Khan’s films are usually lengthier than the stipulated two hours that the multiplex-viewing audience favours. His last film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was nearly three hours long and worked just fine. Tubelight was edited and readied at a run time of two hours and 35 minutes. But the team decided to slash the film by 19 more minutes just a week before its release,” said a source.

Trending :

Tubelight being an emotional film, we are sure Kabir didn’t want a lengthy run time to ruin its connectivity to the audiences.

Tubelight is set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War. It is adapted from American film Little Boy. It chronicles an emotional journey of Laxman who is in search of his brother post the war ends. This film marks the debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in Bollywood.

Salman has promoted the film extensively and we are expecting it to be a massive money spinner at the box office. His last film Sultan made it to the 300 club and trade pundits are expecting this to go past it.