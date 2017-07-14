Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sprang a surprise for Katrina Kaif when he sang the “Happy Birthday” song for the actress, who will turn a year older on Sunday.

Katrina and Salman were sharing the stage at the kick-off press conference of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards here on Thursday evening.

Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Dhawan too were on the stage and were talking about their IIFA experience one by one.

When it was Salman’s chance, he consulted Anupam about when the “date” of the IIFA Awards was. Given his quick wit, Salman then added: “I am very bad with dates… The only date I remember is Katrina’s birthday.”

He paused and added that it is Katrina’s birthday on July 16. He then started singing “Happy Birthday to you… Happy Birthday dear Katrina”, before moving forward to give her a side hug and a peck on the cheek.

Trending :

Katrina, who will celebrate her birthday in the Big Apple, smiled away.

Later, at a limited media gathering, when Katrina was asked a memorable thing she did when she was 18, she said: “I met Salman.”

When Salman was asked what he is planning to do for Katrina’s birthday, he Katrina said: “It’s not a national event….”

Salman then promptly quipped: “India mein toh chhutti hai… Ab US mein bhi ho jaayega (It’s a holiday in India, and it might happen in US too).”

The duo will be seen together in Ek Tha Tiger sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.