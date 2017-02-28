Salman’s Maine Pyar Kiya Co-Star Bhagyashree Booked In Hit-And-Run Case, Accuses Victim Of Extortion

It was in December 2015 when Salman Khan was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in the 2002 hit-and-run case. Now his Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree have been booked in a similar case, even though in her case, the victim is alive but injured.

In December last year, a case was booked at Santacruz police station by Santacruz resident Mohammed Nausif Shaikh, who was allegedly hit by Bhagyashree’s car on November 2, 2016. Shaikh was standing at a traffic signal in SV Road with his bike around 3 pm, when the actress’ car, a white Skoda allegedly came in full speed, ignoring the red light and knocked him down, fracturing his left leg. The victim has alleged that Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya Dasani had come to meet him after he admitted himself in a hospital. Dasani had allegedly admitted to him in the hospital that the actress was behind the wheel, and Shaikh has even mentioned it in his FIR.

However, the police are reportedly denying hearing such a thing from the complainant and have not arrested anyone in the case as yet. The police are also saying that the actress, in her statement, has said that her driver was driving the car at the time of the accident. The police have also claimed that they have not found any CCTV footage of the incident so far and hence they are unable to speed up investigations due to lack of witness in the case.

Himalaya Dasani has claimed that it was not the actress but their driver, who was behind the wheel on the day of the incident. He has further alleged that the victim is trying to blackmail them and extort money, even though they have taken care of all his medical expenses. Urging the media to ‘not encourage such kind of people,’ Dasani has also threatened to file a case of blackmailing and extortion against the victim soon.

While Salman Khan has been acquitted in the 2002 hit-and-run case, in which a person was killed under the wheels of the actor’s car, let’s see what lies in his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star’s fate.