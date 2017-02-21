Salman’s Alleged Girlfriend Iulia Vantur To Sing In Tubelight?

Salman Khan’s alleged Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Iulia recently released her single along with Himesh Reshammmiya, which impressed the audiences. The lady was even appreciated for her impeccable Hindi accent.

Well here’s another buzz doing the rounds! Gossip mongers suggest that Iulia will record a song for Salman’s upcoming release Tubelight. The 36-year old Television anchor earlier had crooned the reprise version of Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai in Salman’s Sultan.

A reliable source close to the film dropped some hints that her tone and pitch will “enhance the heart wrenching track”. In fact, buzz is that the tune is in final process. However, nothing has been officially announced by its makers and hence, we’ll have to wait for that for sure!

Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan and it also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in key roles. It is set to hit the screens, this Eid.