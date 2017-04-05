Romanian beauty and Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur is all set for her full fledged singing debut with music composer Himesh Reshammiya, as the duo are all set to collaborate for a single, ‘Every Night & Day’. After an interesting teaser, the duo recently shot for the song at a suburban studio.

Iulia apparently practiced a lot for the song, mainly because majority of the song is in Hindi. We are well aware that Iulia is well versed with Hindi and hence it wasn’t much of a task for her.

Everywhere #everynightandday #song #himeshreshammiya #beautiful #beach #singing #shooting #musicvideo # @realhimesh A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

On the sets of the song shoot, we saw Iulia dressed in a black shimmery gown with Himesh in his usual casual avatar. She recently returned to Mumbai after vacationing with rumored boyfriend Salman Khan’s family in Maldives. The pictures from their vacay went viral and we must say there’s something quite interesting cooking between the duo. Iulia already seems to be a part of his family and looks like there’s nothing but an official announcement awaited.

Check out the photos here:

Even when it comes to her singing, you may remember how flawlessly she sang ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ which is the romantic number from Salman’s Sultan. It is that rendition which got Himesh interested in doing a single with her. Of course, Himesh is known to be a close friend of Salman and that could be a contributing factor as well.

Last year, there were reports doing the rounds, stating that Iulia is already married to someone back in Romania. Clearing the rumors, she had said, “Dear friends, I didn’t feel the need to react to any rumours. But now I think I should state clearly that I was never married and I am in no hurry to wear my wedding dress. God bless us all.”

Well ever since, we have been waiting for an announcement about her involvement with Salman.