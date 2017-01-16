Salman wishes luck to SRK’s ‘Raees’, Hrithik’s ‘Kaabil’

Salman Khan on Sunday wished good luck to his Karan Arjun co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and actor Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, which are releasing together on January 25.

Salman also thanked filmmaker Rakesh Roshan for giving him so many memories of working with Shah Rukh in Karan Arjun.

He tweeted, “Thanks Rakeshji for giving SRK and me 21 years of ‘Karan Arjun’. Congrats Duggu (Hrithik) on 17 Years Of KNPH (‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai‘) Hrithik. Best of luck ‘Raees‘ and ‘Kaabil‘ on Jan 25.”

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, “Karan Arjun” featured Shah Rukh and Salman as brothers in the film. Raakhee played their mother.

SRK and Salman’s bond hit a rough patch at one point of time, but all seems well now. They have shared the frame in films like “Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai“.

There are reports that Salman and Shah Rukh might come together for the big screen once again for “Tubelight“. It is believed that SRK has a cameo in Kabir Khan’s “Tubelight“, but both of them are tight-lipped about it.

While there might still be time for the stars to come together on the silver screen, they will be seen together on the small screen in “Bigg Boss 10”. Shah Rukh will be promoting “Raees” on popular reality show “Bigg Boss 10”, which is hosted by Salman.