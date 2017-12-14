Salman Took To Twitter To Announce The Name Of Aayush Sharma’s Debut Film

In the month of October this year, Salman Khan had made an official announcement regarding his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Bollywood debut. Salman is known to give many newcomers a break in Bollywood, from Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Daisy Shah to Zareen Khan, so launching his brother-in-law did not come as a surprise. After three months now, the makers have finalized the title of the film. Salman announced Loveratri as the title of his next production venture, which will launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as an actor.

The film, which will be the fifth to release under Salman’s production banner Salman Khan Films (SKF), will be directed by first-timer Abhiraj Minawala who has served as assistant director on films such as Salman’s Sultan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan.

He tweeted “Feeling very happy to announce SK Films productions’ fifth venture ‘Loveratri’ introducing Aayush Sharma, directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon,” Salman tweeted on Thursday.

Aayush, who is married to the Dabangg star’s youngest sister Arpita, thanked Salman.

“Thank you bhai. Overwhelmed to start this journey. Can’t believe this is happening! Looking forward to ‘Loveratri’,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Aayush had told Hindustan Times in a report about his Bollywood ambitions, “I would definitely like to pursue a career in Bollywood, but on my own terms. It’s a misconception that he (Salman) is launching me. Also, age is on my side and, God willing, I’d like to explore all opportunities given to me. For now, I’m training to become an actor.”

According to reports, the film is said to be a love story and is based in Gujarat. The leading lady is yet to be announced.

Born to Congress minister Anil Sharma in Himachal Pradesh, Aayush is the grandson of Sukhram Sharma, who was a former union communications minister in INC government. Arpita and Aayush, a businessman, got married in 2014. The two have a son, Ahil, who was born in 2016. The film’s release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it is expected to hit the screens late 2018.