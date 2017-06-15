Salman Khan decided to give The Kapil Sharma Show a miss and promoted the film on a special show, Super Night With Tubelight. What was quite surprising was that Salman got on board, ex-Kapil Sharma stars Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar. The actor was seen promoting the film along with brother Sohail Khan, who also plays a key role in it.

On the show, Salman was seen having a gala time as he laughed off uncontrollably, at the antics of Sunil as Dr. Mashoor Gulati.

Post the fall out between comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, the latter left the show and since then, has been performing on various shows. Ali and Sunil are both bound by a contract with Sony.

Tubelight is a period drama set during the 1962 Indo-Sino war. It is the emotional journey of Laxman (Salman) whose brother goes missing after going to war. Adapted from American film Little Boy, the Kabir Khan film also stars Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.

Tubelight is all set to release on 23rd June.