“Mere baarein mein itna mat sochna, dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi.” Remember the dialogue? For those who have already understood what or whom we are talking about, here is a good news! Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is finally going on floors!

If reports are to go by then Sajid Nadiadwala, who made his directorial debut with the 2014 blockbuster film Kick, is almost ready with the script of its sequel. However, since he is busy with three big productions this year – Rangoon (on 24th February), Baaghi 2 and Judwaa 2 (in September), he has decided to push the shooting of Kick 2 to mid next year.

Salman also is super busy this year with Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, which is scheduled for a June release and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, which is slated to release in December.

Although Kick 2 stars Salman Khan in the lead, it will reportedly not have the rest of the characters from Kick. This means Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline Fernandez will not be there in the sequel.

Reports, claim that Kick’s leading lady Jacqueline might be replaced by Kriti Sanon. Salman is apparently fond of the Dilwale actress and wanted to cast her in Sultan too. Even though there is no confirmation of this as yet, but we’re sure Kriti and Salman will make a cute pair!