Salman Khan had made the headlines when he first announced his project in collaboration with Karan Johar, starring Akshay Kumar. Recently, although, the film’s status was in question and there was buzz over the film being shelved.

Salman Khan has clarified that he is collaborating with Akshay for the project and has requested everybody to not believe in rumours.

On Sunday night Salman tweeted: “Don’t follow rumors. Follow me. Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh phir… Very much doing film with Akshay Kumar.”

We have to say, Salman has style, even when it comes to clarifying rumors. The actor cracked his famed Wanted dialogue to do so and let his fans impressed.

Buzz is that, rumors of the film being put on hold started because, Ajay Devgn had sent out an emotional letter to Salman regarding the film. Apparently, the film is based on the Battle Of Saragarhi which is also the topic of Ajay’s next.

Salman had said that Akshay will be the hero of the film which he will co-produce and will come out in 2018. Anurag Singh, known for films such as “Raqeeb” and “Jatt and Juliet”, will direct the yet-untitled project.

Salman himself on the other hand will be seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight next, which will be hitting the theaters this Eid. The film is a period drama that is set in the Indo-Sino War of 1962. It will mark the debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

He also has another release lined up for the year. The sequel of his 2012 action drama, Ek Tha Tiger, titled as Tiger Zinda Hai will be hitting the screens in December. The film will be helmed by Sultan director, Ali Abbas Zafar. It will once bring together the hit pairing of Katrina Kaif and Salman together.