Salman Khan’s Triple Dose On BIG Zee Entertainment Awards 2017

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen performing in three different avatars at the BIG Zee Entertainment Awards 2017. He’s currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action-drama Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman, who enthralled the audiences with his foot-tapping performances in the earlier editions of the awards gala, will be seen performing three different acts this year, read a statement. Salman Khan has always been a brilliant performer when it comes to dancing on stage.

Earlier this year he also successfully completed his Dabangg Tour in countries like Australia and New Zealand. The videos that were posted on social media from the events showed how Salman Khan is full of masti and energy when it comes to performing on stage.

The first segment will showcase the romantic side of Salman wherein he will dance to a few of his romantic songs.

The second part of his special act will celebrate the actor’s child-like qualities as he will be shaking a leg on Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and Hud Hud Dabangg and many of his super famous tracks.

The third segment has been kept as a surprise for the audiences. It would be really exciting to see what this last surprise is.

A triple dose of Salman Khan has already raised the curiosity for the award show. Co-hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor-comedian Sunil Grover, the BIG Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 will be aired on TV on August 13.

On the work front, after Kabir Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai Salman will start shooting for Remo D’Souza’s next which will also star Jacqueline Fernandez. Still, an untitled film, the story of this will revolve around a father and his 9-year-old daughter. Salman Khan will play the father whereas Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen as a professional dance teacher.