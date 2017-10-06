Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai Teaser To Release On This Date?

The biggest movie of the year by all means – Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai has been creating immense buzz as all Salman films does pre-release. The latest news is the date when the teaser of the film could release.

According to our reliable sources, Tiger Zinda Hai teaser of the film could be unveiled anytime between 15th to 18th November. A fixed date is not out yet but if we go by the reports we should brace ourselves to witness a dhamaka very soon.

Angad Bedi has wrapped up his schedule for the upcoming superstar Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi.

Angad on Thursday shared a photograph Twitter from the film’s set.

“Finally! It’s a wrap on Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan bhai, Ali Abbas Zafar sir thank you for putting faith in me. Respect,” Angad tweeted.

Angad, who is a new addition to the franchise, will be seen playing an agent in the film.

The actor says he will miss the film’s set and unit.

“Been a real pleasure to work under the guidance of Ali Abbas Zafar and YRF. It’s been real. The love and affection I have got from Salman Bhai and the moments spent with him I shall cherish for a lifetime,” Angad said in a statement.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actress Katrina Kaif.

The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have locked Christmas 2017 for the release of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer.

The team of Tiger Zinda Hai has shot in scenic locales of Austria and Abu Dhabi.

This is not the first time Salman and Katrina will be seen together.

The two have previously worked in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Partner.