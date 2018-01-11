Salman Khan’s Race 3 Shooting Gets Stalled Due To Death Threats

This year seems to be a very busy one for Salman Khan since the beginning of 2018. He is juggling the shoots of Big Boss along with the shooting schedules for Race 3. As the makers have locked Eid for the release of Race 3, he is putting in extra hours so that the film finishes in time.

From what we hear while Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were shooting for a song in Race 3, the shooting was suddenly stopped day before yesterday (January 09.) A group of armed men entered the Goregaon Film City (where the actor was shooting) and threatened to kill Salman. Once the news reached the police who immediately rushed to the spot and escorted Salman back to his residence in Bandra. This is being linked to Salman’s court appearance in Jodhpur last week with regards to the black buck case had triggered the death threats by a local gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Lawrence Bishnoi is a part of a community in Rajasthan that worships black bucks. And hence, three men in Mumbai threatened to kill him, while another group of vandals was being sent to protest near the Race 3 shooting location. As a source from the sets told the tabloid, “The police arrived at the Race 3 set in Film City and told Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani that the shoot had to be stopped immediately as the actor needed to head home as soon as possible. Salman was escorted in another car by six cops, while his own car was driven back to his residence by another group of cops.”

Salman has now been given an additional layer of security cover by the police and they also have instructed the actor to stay away from the limelight and not share his whereabouts on the social media. He has also been forbidden to ride his cycle on the roads. A senior inspector further added, “This is not the first time a threat has been issued against Salman or a member of his family, and the actor is often spotted about town without security or even his bodyguard, Shera, but anticipating an unprecedented attack, he has been asked to be extra safe. The police are taking Bishnoi’s threat seriously but we have assured Salman that he will receive maximum police protection. We are also investigating the motive behind Bishnoi’s threat to Salman.”

Producer Ramesh Taurani also confirmed the incident to Mumbai Mirror and further added, “There are additional bouncers, guards and personnel to safeguard Salman and the unit at all times.”