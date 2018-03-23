Race franchise is one of the most successful franchises of the lot which Bollywood has witnessed. The first part of the franchise released back in 2008, later the second installment of the franchise released in 2013 almost after 5 years. Salman Khan is the new addition to this family.

The makers of the franchise are back with the third one which is set to release on EID this year – Race 3. The makers have always brought in a new ensemble cast from the audience.

Let’s analyze the cast of each installment of this franchise.

The first franchise had​ ​Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy in​ ​lead roles. The film was based on the themes of sibling rivalry, betrayal, and passion. It went on to become the 4th Highest Grossing Film of 2008.

Katrina Kaif & Bipasha Basu stole the show with there sexy and charming appearance, whereas Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna ruled the screen with their ruthless businessman attitude. Anil Kapoor became theimportant character of the film as he unravels one lie after the other in the film.

The second franchise of Race had an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jaqueline Fernandez and Ameesha Patel, wherein Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan where seen reprising their roles!

In this film, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham gave us major sibling goals in the first half of the film but it did not take long when tables turned. Whereas Jacqueline Fernandez brought the perfect sass to the film as John Abraham’s girlfriend. Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan rocked their roles the same way as they did in the 1st one!

Race 3 is here with another ensemble cast, the film marks Salman Khan’s entry in this franchise. The actor has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs with his poster. Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah’s entry in this film marks another reason for the film to be a hit one. Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez continue to be a part of the third part too! The makers have not revealed much about the film and its character. So, fans you will have to wait for EID to arrive early! Isn’t?

Which installment cast was better? Let us know your view by casting your votes!