Salman Khan’s Race 3, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan Or Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero – Your Pick Of 2018?

Now that Shah Rukh Khan finally announced the title of his most anticipated dwarf film, Zero, we have all the three Khans ready with their films! Though, the year 2017 was not that well for Bollywood. But we have entered 2018 with new hopes, enthusiasm and yes, some amazing films to look forward to!

Just like every year or we should say that it is just like a ritual that we have to follow, all the three Khans have blocked the release dates. The Dabangg Khan aka Salman Khan is all set to come with Race 3 on the occasion of Eid, whereas Aamir Khan has blocked the Diwali dates and the King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan is coming on Christmas.

Speaking about Race 3, it is the third instalment of the Race franchise. The film is being helmed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Tips Music. With Salman’s addition in this franchise, fans have high hopes from it already. The added advantage is that Salman’s entry has already made this film a mass entertainer. Apart from Salman, we will also see Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The whole star cast is new and fresh, so Race 3 might be a surprise package for us!

If we speak about Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, it will be undoubtedly perfect! With an amazing star cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, do we need any more reasons to watch the film? It already looks a winner at the box office. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and the film is based Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

Last but not the least, Shah Rukh Khan’s finally titled film Zero has created a lot of buzz in the town. With the first look of the film, fans are going crazy as Shah Rukh looks the cutest dwarf! Apart from SRK, Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which is making us more excited. Not only this, we have more reasons to eagerly wait for this flick. We will also see a special appearance of Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Sridevi, Rani Mukherji, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the film. Kuch aur chaiye?

