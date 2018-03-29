Salman Khan’s Lyrics & Atif Aslam’s Voice; Race 3 Just Got More Interesting

The latest installment in the Race franchise may have a revamped cast and team behind it, but it seems some things won’t be changing. Along with Anil Kapoor, who has been a part of every Race film, Atif Aslam is being roped back as a playback singer for a song penned by Salman Khan in Race 3. The romantic song will be choreographed by director Remo D’souza and picturised in Abu Dhabi.

Ramesh Taurani, the producer of the film confirmed the news, as quoted by Mumbai Mirror, “Atif has been a part of every Race film and we felt he would be perfect for this romantic song. It will be a surprise for the audience.” Not to mention, Atif’s songs from the franchise have turned out to become chartbusters, like Pehli Nazar Mein from the first movie in 2008 and his two hits Beintehaa and Allah Duhai Hai from the sequel in 2013.

However, this might affect the film later on, since this will coincide with the renewed call for a ban on Pakistani artists in Bollywood. Salman previously faced criticism from singer turned politician Babul Supriyo when he replaced Arijit Singh with Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to sing Ishtehaar for the recently released Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Welcome to New York.

Meanwhile, Vishal Mishra, who has composed the song, says that the film’s team is currently deliberating over adding another track written by the actor. “The lyrics Salman has written are beautiful. He sat with me to create every note for the track,” he said, according to the Mirror.

Race 3 features a completely new cast with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem in leading roles. The film hits the cinemas on June 15, 2018.