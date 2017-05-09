Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is currently shooting Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai in a cement factory in the UAE.

Zafar on Monday shared a photograph from the shoot location and captioned: “Shooting ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘ at the stunning Arkan cement factory. Thank you authorities for your priceless support, trust me it looks beautiful.”

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it features Salman and actress Katrina Kaif.

The team of Tiger Zinda Hai will be shooting in Abu Dhabi over a 65-day schedule from May 4 at multiple locations in the city. A set is being designed by some of those workers who helped to build the “Star Wars” set in 2013.

This is not the first time Salman and Katrina will be seen together.

The two have previously worked in films like “Ek Tha Tiger“, “Yuvvraj“, “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?” and “Partner“.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is collaborating for the 2nd time with Salman, the duo have previously worked together in last year’s Blockbuster Sultan. While Ali and Katrina last worked together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Paresh Rawal in a key role and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December during the Christmas weekend.

Before Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman will be seen in Tubelight, which also stars Matin Rey Tangu, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri and Sohail Khan in pivotal roles. It is directed by Kabir Khan, who previously helmed Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. The film is slated to release on 23rd June in Eid this year.