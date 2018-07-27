Recently, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Sajid Nadiadwala had announced the sequel of a hit film Kick. The earlier part starred Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Their chemistry in the film was quite adored by the audiences. Now after the official news of Kick 2 came out, fans and others couldn’t keep calm!

The official handle of NGE took its Twitter account and had announced the release year of it. The tweet read, “The wait is over! #DEVILisBACK!! #SajidNadiadwala’s Kick 2 starring @BeingSalmanKhan releases Christmas 2019. @WardaNadiadwala.”

A few days back, a lot of speculations were on rife that the script of Kick 2 hasn’t been finalised yet. This news came as a major disappointment for the fans. But nevertheless, Salman has quite a bag full of projects which makes a win-win situation. Today, Sajid’s wife Warda Nadiadwala took to her Twitter account and shared something about the sequel which will make you smile. She wrote, “Oh ho!!!! Itne lafde . just read all your ladke laddo types angry tweets for #KICK2 … it’s your fault u’l not praying hard Dua mango for a phadoo script, Kya hai na #SajidNadiadwala wants to treat u’l with something mind blowing, so Inshallah wait.”

Oh ho!!!! Itne lafde 😂 just read all your ladke laddo types angry tweets for #KICK2 … it’s your fault u’l not praying hard Dua mango for a phadoo script, Kya hai na #SajidNadiadwala wants to treat u’l with something mind blowing, so Inshallah wait 😘 — Warda S Nadiadwala🌹 (@WardaNadiadwala) July 27, 2018

Well, this tweet of Warda has come as a huge sigh of relief! Now, fans can just take a chill pill and relax since the makers are finalising a mind blowing script.

Talking about Kick 2, Salman Khan is the only name which is finalised yet. The female lead of the film is yet to be decided. We hope that just like its prequel surprised us, Kick 2 will also do the same! FYI, Kick just completed 4 years yesterday!