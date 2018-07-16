Salman Khan’s Kick 2 To Be Postponed Infinitely Due To Script Issues?

After the humongous success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Sajid Nadiadwala blocked the Christmas 2019 slot for the release of Salman Khan’s Kick 2. The announcement created a certain amount of excitement in the trade as it marked the return of Salman Khan to the much-loved character of Devi Lal Singh AKA Devil.

However, it seems that the film currently has hit a road block. After toying around with several ideas, the team is yet to lock the final idea to develop screenplay of the film.

“Salman Khan was initially supposed to play a double role in Kick 2, and the entire team was quite charged up taking the idea. However, the team of writers were not able to crack a screenplay that excited Khan and Nadiadwala, because of which the idea was scrapped. Sajid then asked the team to brainstorm on several other ideas, but till date, none of them have been able to come up with something that takes the franchise to the next level,” said a source.

“While Salman and Sajid have internally spoken about the possibility of film getting pushed, the team is continuing the brainstorming sessions for Kick 2. Sajid Nadiadwala is sure of the fact that he doesn’t want to release a film on a festive weekend for the sake of it and wants to go ahead only with the right entertaining script,” the source added.

As things stand today, Kick 2 is slated to go on floors in January 2019, however if the final script isn’t locked by October, the makers will officially postpone the film and vacate the slot for some other film, which in all possibilities would be Shah Rukh Khan’s Salute.

Kick 2 will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.