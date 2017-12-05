Salman Khan’s HILARIOUS Reply When Varun Dhawan Said “I Am Your Biggest Fan”

Star Screen Awards have gained the premium label since last few years and is counted to be one of the important Bollywood awards in the industry. 2017’s version wasn’t the much starry affair but we had Salman Khan to make this event memorable.

Rajkummar was named as the Best Actor (Critics) for Newton and also won the Best Supporting Actor honour for Bareilly Ki Barfi at the Star Screen Awards on Sunday. Newton is India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to late Vinod Khanna at the event. He says the veteran actor-politician left us before time. Vinod Khanna died in April after a prolonged illness at the age of 70.

Mumbai’s unbeatable heat started to spread all over the event as everyone was fighting the humidity. Dabangg Khan, cool as a cucumber, expressed himself with an on-point reply. According to a report published in Mid-Day, when after a performance Varun Dhawan said, “I’m your biggest fan,” Salman hilariously replied, “The only fan I want is a table fan on stage, and a ceiling fan above.”

This reply of Salman cracked everyone up buzzing up the mood. Salman also recently joined a special guest, child artist Matin Rey Tangu, who made his debut in Kabir Khan and Salman’s movie Tubelight, on the closing ceremony of IFFI 2017.

They took the stage for a fun interaction, closing the prestigious film festival with a bang. IFFI got into its 48th year.

On the work front, Salman Khan will reunite with Katrina Kaif, they’re returning to the silver screen together after five years. They were last seen together in Kabir Khan’s 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger.

The two will be seen performing various action scenes in the film. Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, will release worldwide on December 22.