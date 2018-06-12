Salman Khan’s Gift To Bobby Deol Proves Why He’s A Friend Everyone Needs!

When it comes to friendship, there’s no one better at it than the Race 3 star Salman Khan. From attending an event for a friend, doing charity or even making a special cameo – Salman has been there for everyone. Post the news of him making a cameo in Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra’s Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, now we’ve heard that he’ll also be singing in the film.

He’ll team up with Iulia Vantur with the song and apparently this is a sweet token of friendship from them to Bobby. A source close to Mumbai Mirror revealed, “Over a dinner meet, Salman admitted he had a song ready which he’d shortlisted for one of his upcoming films but was happy to give it to Bobby. Iulia recorded her portions in a Mumbai studio last week and Salman will record his once he completes the promotions of Race 3. The video will be shot next month at a Mumbai studio.”

Isn’t this what a true friendship looks like? The makers are done with the shooting of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se & they’re eyeing for an Independence Day release this year.

Apart from Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen doing a cameo in the film. When she was asked about the same, she revealed “I am appearing in a special song. There is Salman Khan, Rekha Ji, Dharmendra and of course me, so it was quite an honor to be shooting with such a wonderful and veteran actors. Sharing the frame with them is a huge deal for me and I am really looking forward to the song”.

Salman Khan is currently busy with Race 3 promotions & Dus Ka Dum. He has multiple releases in Bharat & Dabangg 3 in hand to shoot. Also too many speculated movies like a dance film with Remo D’souza, Kick 2, a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali are on cards.