Salman Khan’s Fandom Is Stronger Than Any Other Star’s; Here’s The Proof !

There have been many incidents of fans going too far while trying to meet their favourite stars without even thinking about the consequences of their actions. On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was held at Bandra police station for allegedly trying to scale a wall and entering Galaxy Apartment’s premises to meet actor Salman Khan.

According to a report by NDTV, the girl, who hails from Berasia town near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, was sent to Dongri children’s home after she was caught trespassing. A senior police officer said, “the girl left her home on Sunday night aiming to meet the Bollywood actor. She first took a train to reach Mumbai and arrived at the Bandra Terminus yesterday morning. The teen, who knew Salman Khan’s residential address, then headed straight to Galaxy Apartment, located at Bandstand in suburban Bandra,” the police inspector said.

“The girl first tried to enter the premises through a gate but was stopped by security guards present there. They refused to let her enter without providing details of who she had come to meet. After a while, the girl was seen trying to scale the boundary wall of the housing society, but was caught by the security guards, who then informed the Bandra police,” another police official said.