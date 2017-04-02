The wait is over.. and the cat is finally out of the box! All you Salman Khan fans out there, here’s the date you’ve been waiting for since a long time now.

The makers of upcoming action drama Tubelight have finally announced the release date. The film is set to hit the silver screen on 23rd June 2017.

Tubelight is written and directed by Kabir Khan. Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha, and the late Om Puri among others.

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan had worked together in the 2015 hit film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and the 2012 blockbuster “Ek Tha Tiger”.

The film was wrapped in early February. Talking about Salman’s performance in the film, the director had said: “Salman will be seen in a completely different way in the film (‘Tubelight’). If people have thought that Salman’s performance is special in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, then his performance in ‘Tubelight’ is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman’s better performance in ‘Tubelight’.”

Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in Tubelight. Kabir Khan told media in February, “I am not going to divulge much details about SRK’s role. Let the film come out. It is a cameo, which was screaming for a superstar so we went to Shah Rukh and asked to do the special role. He graciously agreed to do it.”