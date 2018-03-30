Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Will Be Made As Per Today’s Sensibilities, Says Prabhudheva

After the stupendous success of Wanted, director Prabhudheva will soon team up with Salman Khan for the third instalment of the successful Dabangg Franchise. The choreographer turned director believes that the expectations from the film would be huge and the only way to live onto the expectations would be to work hard and deliver a good film.

In an interaction with us, when we asked Prabhudheva about the third instalment of Dabangg Franchise, which would mark the return of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, the director said, “Dabangg and Dabangg 2 were huge hits and of course there will be a certain amount of pressure on me while directing Dabangg 3. We must work hard but I won’t take the pressure while making the film, however, I would definitely be tensed when the film releases to see how the audience like it.”

Dabangg and Dabangg 2 released in an era when over the top entertainers were the talk of the town, however over the last few years, the definition of commercial cinema has changed. Even Salman Khan changed his path by doing content driven commercial films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. When asked if there will be changes in the narration format of the film, Deva said, “It will be Salman Khan’s film, or rather a Chulbul Pandey film. Of course, there will be changes (as per today’s sensibilities), but the film will be an entertainer.”