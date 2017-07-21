Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Finally Gets A Director & It’s Not Prabhudheva

Chulbul Pandey has been considered as one of the most loved characters of Bollywood. Salman Khan has portrayed that character with all his heart in the first two installments of Dabangg franchise.

There were speculations about who will direct the third part of the series. As Salman revealed recently that Arbaaz will not be the one directing the upcoming Dabangg movie. There were also reports that Prabhudheva could don the director’s hat for this film. But clearing off all the rumors, news is that Sabbir Khan is all set to direct Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

Mumbai Mirror quoted Sabbir confirming the news, “Yes, I’ve started working on a plan for Dabangg 3 but I can’t say anything until the paperwork is finalized. I am in talks and am really happy that I was one of the directors selected to work on the final script. I plan to catch up on my reading. Travelling makes me write better. I’m hoping to return with an entertaining plot for Chulbul Pandey.”

Trending :

It is being said that Sabbir is working with other scriptwriters to lock the final script of the film. His Europe tour is on cards and we guess he will start writing the script over there as he has already said traveling makes him write better.

Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and the sequel of it was directed by Arbaaz Khan. Both the installments have proved to be box office monsters so by default hopes from the third one is already sky high. It has been five years since Dabangg 2 released and fans are waiting with baited breath for this one to happen since then. Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael releases today and as he gets free from this film, he’ll start working on Dabangg 3’s script. Whereas Salman is busy completing his upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai with Ali Abbas Zafar.