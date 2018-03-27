Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera: “Will Accompany Bhai Till My Last Breath!”

Over the years, we have seen Salman Khan and his bodyguard Shera’s relationship have evolved amazingly. Bhai and Shera have been together for a while now and they surely give inferiority complex to all the couples! :P

Shera is a man who along with being a die-hard fan of Bhai can also definitely die for him. It’s been 20 years now that Shera has accompanied him.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shera expressed his love and gratitude towards Salman and said that he will always accompany Bhai till his last breath. He said, “Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (I’ll accompany him till my last breath). I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat.”

Being Salman’s bodyguard is not an easy task. Ask him if there’s any fear of shielding Salman from large crowds. “If there would be any fear, why would I take up this profession?” said Shera. Talking about the female fans, he says that he handles them with love and respect.

Shera also runs an agency- Tiger Security Services which provides security to high profile clients. He said, “Bhai has been family for so many years. He has seen me doing my business, and he is always there for me.”

Recalling an incident about Justin Beiber’s India concert, Shera said, “We went to Gateway of India (in Mumbai) in the night and to the slums the next day, the ones near Shivaji Nagar. Next time, I wanted to take him in a helicopter but he insisted on travelling in my car. He was using my car.”

“He wanted to have coffee in a mall and he got down on Vashi road, to go to Inorbit Mall. He went to Starbucks, and by the time he reached there, everything went haywire and people started gathering. Before panic could take over, I had to pull him back in the van and immediately book a room in a nearby hotel for his safety.”