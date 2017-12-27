On Salman Khan’s birthday, T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri announce their collaboration to produce Salman Khan-starrer Bharat to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Blockbuster jodi of Salman and director Ali Abbas come together again for Bharat to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri.

The hit duo who has given us unforgettable films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai together is now being backed T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd for their next venture titled Bharat.

There could not be a better day to announce T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar joining hands with Atul Agnihotri than today, Salman’s birthday.

Bharat which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will release on Eid 2019.

About coming on board for Bharat, Bhushan Kumar says, “We have had a long-standing association with Salman Khan from when we acquired the music of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. We produced Bhai’s two other films Lucky: No Time For Love and Ready, both of which were successful collaborations. Atul and I gel well and we decided to join hands on Bharat, a human drama that is bound to touch you beyond measure.

Speaking about T-Series coming on board, Atul Agnihotri says, “In life, you just click with some people. Bhushan and I have interacted many a times in the past. His sensibility for content matched with ours. So having T-Series on board with us on Bharat was a very smooth and organic process for both of us.”