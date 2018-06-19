Salman Khan’s Bharat To Go On Floors On 17th July – Exclusive Details About 1st Shooting Schedule!

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead is set to go on floors in Mumbai on 17th July 2018. For the first schedule, multiple sets have been constructed and the shoot will go on for 11 days. The makers will start shooting with a peppy Holi song featuring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The song shoot will go on for 3 days, and according to sources, Vishal-Shekhar have composed an upbeat dance number that will instantly strike the chord with the audience.

After the four-day dance schedule, Ali Abbas Zafar will shoot for a fire trapeze sequence featuring Disha Patani at another set constructed in Mumbai. The sequence is said to be Patani’s entry scene in the film and will be shot for around 4 days.

Salman Khan will join the shoot again for a couple of pivotal sequences that will be shot at another set constructed at an urban studio. This time around, Khan will shoot with Sunil Grover, who essays the character of his close friend. In totality, the first schedule of the film will be concluded within 11 days and for the same, Salman Khan will undergo a lot of prosthetic. The first schedule of the film will see Khan in a young avatar i.e. in his early 20’s, and sources reveal that the audience will be surprised by the several looks sported by him in the film.

The makers are scouting for several other locations for the film, as they are looking to recreate the India-Pakistan partition sequence, Sino-Indian War and Kargil War. According to media reports, a major chunk of the film will be shot in UAE and UK. Zafar plans to shoot at real-life locations in UK, however massive sets will be constructed in UAE to re-create the post-Independence era. Looking at it in totality, almost all important characters from Bharat will be a part of the first schedule that will kick-off in Mumbai soon. While Salman Khan essays the titular role, Priyanka Chopra will be seen as Khan’s wife in the film.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bharat is slated to release on Eid next year. The film is one of the most anticipated releases of 2019.