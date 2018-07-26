Fans can’t wait for the upcoming Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Disha Patani starrer Bharat, and the makers are working on-point to arouse the curiosity among its viewers. With new developments everyday, this time we’ve got look-alike of a Game Of Thrones character on the show. What could be the possible connection?

Ashley Rebello, Salman Khan’s good friend and designer shared a sneak peak from the sets, a picture that contained doppelganger of our favourite GOT character, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and the picture went all viral driving fans full in anticipation! While it was Tariq Mir, who is a look-alike of Peter Dinklage, fans confused it for the Hollywood actor after the caption read, “Just see who I am with, on the sets of Bharat, #style #costumes #clothes #films, the game is on.” It was later revealed that Tariq, who has been roped for his resemblance to Peter, is a part of the movie.

After Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and now Tariq Mir, let’s see what more surprises Bharat has in box for its fans. Bharat is an adaptation of 2014 South Korean firm, Ode to My Father.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the upcoming movie will be filmed in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Malta, Punjab and Delhi.