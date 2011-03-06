Salman Khan’s The Being Human Foundation has partnered with Marrow Donor Registry India (MDRI) to create a world – class registry of marrow donors in India for patients who have blood-related illnesses like leukemia, thalessemia, aplastic anemia and congenital immunodeficiency states.


Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation & Marrow Donor Registry India Join Hands

The MDRI, which was set up in 2008 as an NGO at the Tata Memorial Centre, has the main aim of creating a registry of committed, voluntary and unrelated donors for those patients requiring bone marrow transplantation and without an HLA- matched donor within their families. However, for the registry to be functional, more than one lakh donors need to be registered. People from the age group of 18-50 years are eligible for donor recruitment.

MDRI and Being Human have reached out to generation next by working with colleges to create awareness of the need for a world-class registry in India. One of the first colleges to participate in this initiative is K. J Somaiya Institute of Engineering and IT, Sion, who as part of their annual college festival, Surge’11, conducted a marrow donation drive on their college premises along with ‘Marrowthon’ – a 6 km. run showing support for the cause.

Stressing on the need for more committed donors, the MDRI spokesperson said, “We are glad K.J Somaiya has come forward. We hope that this will pave the way for more colleges and their students to come forth and register with MDRI and thus make their contribution towards saving many more lives.”

On 23rd February a class to class presentation was conducted for the inhouse college students who come forward to show their whole hearted support towards the cause and a whopping 335 names have already been added to the registry in a single day. For now students are encouraged to step forward to volunteer to give someone a tomorrow –Just 10 ml of your blood could save a life.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

28 COMMENTS

  3. hello salman sir,
    my name is hardik from vadodara in gujrat in india
    sir
    my english is not very well that y i m typing in hindi

    sir meri mom ka operation karke ek leg kat diya gaya hai 25/march/2011 ko kyunki left leg me blood ki ven block ho chuki thi is ke liye mom ko knee ke niche gangrine ho chuka tha is pure operation me 90,000/- ka kharcha hua hai aur wo amount ke liye hamne hamara one room kitchen home ko privately 10% per month liya hai 1 year ki gurantee par to salman sir agar aap chahe to me hospital aur medical ke sab bill aur other document ko dikha sakta hu agar chahe to muje mail ki jiye on sonagarahardik@yahoo.com otherwise call me on 09624288203 so salman sir abhi mom tto thik hai par home ki taklif hai so pls help me sir

  4. Thanks for mentioning about our Initiative in your blog. We are always looking forward to your support. Being Human is now officially online to reach out to supporters like you all.

  7. sir,
    I work for being human.i want dedicated myself in its services.Sir i want to join your foundation so pls help me.pls pls pls pls reply.

    regards
    Prasun

  8. Respected salman sir, mera nam arindam frm asansol west bengal.age 28 .main bmt surviver hoo.(tmh actre3).frm last 2 yrs.apne jo marrow registry org ke sath being human ko jor dia is liye mere aur mere paribar k taraf se bahut bahut subh kamna.main bhagwan se prey karunga k apki yeh prayas jaldi hi pura ho jaye.aur bmt sab ke lye available ho jaye.thanx.

  10. dear sir my cousin brother who is 2year old has thelesemia prblm.we r not financially strong to getting him treat better.our contact no.is 8080419006.my email id is rshbhjain57@gmail.com.so plz guide us and also request for help…..thanks

  11. Hi Salman
    I am currently concieving a baby and in very much need of financial help. If u can help me i will be very grateful.I promise as soon as i done with my delivery i will return the fund back to ur foundation.For me as of now u r the only hope. I am looking forward to hear from u. Believe me i want a very genuine help from u, my contact no. 8975155505 or 9545644777.I stay in pune.

  12. Hello Salman!
    My self is Shazia Siddiqui 4m Mumbai.I m big fan of urs.I hv a dream dt belongs 2 u.I m a story & lyrics writer & wants 2 write a script n songs 4 u.It`s a dream of my life salman! I wish dt u help me 2 fulfill my dream.Please give me a chance 2 proov myself.I will hv been still trying untill u don`t give me a chance.i hv no other way 2 meet u.Can u personaly call me? plz!!!!!!!!!!! give me a chance.i m wating ur reply.
    we r so near but so far.Hoop 2 see u soon.Buy!!!!!!!!
    Santacruz,Mumbai
    c.no.9768059078

  13. Hello Salman!
    My self is Shazia Siddiqui 4m Mumbai.I m big fan of urs.I hv a dream dt belongs 2 u.I m a story & lyrics writer & wants 2 write a script n songs 4 u.It`s a dream of my life salman! I wish dt u help me 2 fulfill my dream.Please give me a chance 2 proov myself.I will hv been still trying untill u don`t give me a chance.i hv no other way 2 meet u.Can u personaly call me? plz!!!!!!!!! give me a chance.i m wating ur reply.
    we r so near but so far.Hoop 2 see u soon.Buy!!!!!!!!
    Santacruz,Mumbai
    c.no.9768059078

  14. Hello Salman!
    My self is Shazia Siddiqui 4m Mumbai.I m big fan of urs.I hv a dream dt belongs 2 u.I m a story & lyrics writer & wants 2 write a script n songs 4 u.It`s a dream of my life salman! I wish dt u help me 2 fulfill my dream.Please give me a chance 2 proov myself.I will hv been still trying untill u don`t give me a chance.i hv no other way 2 meet u.Can u personaly call me? plz!!!!!!!!!!! give me a chance.i m wating ur reply.
    we r so near but so far.Hoop 2 see u soon.Buy!!!!!!!!!!!
    Santacruz,Mumbai
    c.no.9768059078

  15. Assalamu Alaikum,Salman Sahab,
    kahne ko to aap sab bhi ki problem solve karte hain, par humari problem apne abhi tak solve nahi ki hain humne apko kitne letter post kiye apna add bhi mobile No, bhi par apko humare jazbat ki koi kadar nahi hain.aap to unhi logo ki help karte hain jo apka use kate hain, par hume sach main. apse sachchi mohabbat hain agar aap ek aam insan bhi hote to hum apko itna hi like karte jitna ab karte hain.agar apne kasa se bhi sachchi mohabbat ki hain to apko us mohabbat ki kasam hai ek bar humare no par 09368301006 baat kar.Allah Hafiz & Take care.

  16. Hello salman sir I want to meet you sir.
    i live in ahmedabad
    I am big fan of salman khan
    I am spacity child.
    I am 18 years old.
    goodnight and bye salman sir.

  17. salman sir meri ammi ki dono kidny kharab ho chuki hai 2 saal se ab hamare pass unka tretment karane ke liya paise nahi hai plase sir hamari madad kijiye.

  18. Hi,

    My 4 year old niece suffering fromPrimary Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and she is getting treat in CMC vellore now they have suggested us to go BMT in APPOLLO chennai in 15 days as they dont have dates available in CMC for next 6 months, we are looking for financial help as we cannot arrange such huge money to make her bone marrow transplant, please help us please…if u want i can send u all the details of medical reports..plz reply me if u can hep me then we will proceed….

  19. please tell me how can i work for being human .I want to dedicate myself in its service.
    we are(indian) proud of you 4r your being human foundtion.

  21. assalam valekum bhaijan, allah aap ko is nek kam ka jarur asar dega. aap k donetion k bareme kafi suna he, a c saksiyat se milneka kafi dil karta he. hum aap k liye duva karege. ..aap jaroor apne maksad me kamiyab hoge.. ..sahi niyat pe khuda ajbab banata he…_Raja, surat

  22. Dear Sir ,
    My name Mr.Mali Vijay Mahadev , My age is 21 year. I recently complete cource D.Ed in mentally retardation child. I want to join your foundtion as teacher. Sir i request you, You will think about it.
    Your’s Faithfully
    Vijay Mahadev Mali
    9423294499

  23. Hi,Salman bhai
    my name is daud khan my age 24 years.i m ready to donate the blood and marrow.i have already donate the blood and marrow 10 times…

  24. I would love to work for the Being Human foundation.As if i am just at home so would like to give a helping hand.I reside in Mumbai.

  25. asslam valekum sir,apke is nek kam me main bhi samil hona chahati huain,ek poor ladke ko heart problem hai, main use madad karti huain lekin utni nahi kar pa rahi huain, agar tretment nahi ho pa saki to ladka mar jayenga.pls sir help me.uske medicle document bhi hai mere pas,ye chhut nahi hai,muze apse bahut hi ummid hai,pls sir, I am nilofar from shirala-dist-sangli.law student. pls contact me 9922788711.ye fake nahi hai,apse milne ke liye ya bat karne ke liye main ye nahi kar rahi.is ladke ke liye help me.uska koi nahi hai.khuda hafiz.

  28. Hi salman mera naam Deepa h mai yek mall me kaam karti hu 10000rs kamati hu har mahine mera yek khud ka ghar kharidne ka sapna h lekin m pura nahi kar pa rahi hu please meri kuch money problem sloved karoge to aapki badi meharbani hogi meri beti aapko duwa degi . Aap garibo ki madat karte h suna tha . Isliye aapse madat mang rahi hu. Mana mat karna.