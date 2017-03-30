Salman Khan has finished shooting the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in scenic locales of Austria.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The lead pair Salman and Katrina shot a song and slick action with Hollywood Guru Tom Stuthers in Austria.

“Freezing journey comes to end as Salman Khan wraps first shooting schedule of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in Tyrol, Austria,” director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on Thursday.

He also shared a black and white image of himself with Salman, and the two are seen looking at snow-clad mountains of Austria in the frame.

The film’s action and stunt sequence, is directed by well known Hollywood stunt performer Tom Stuthers, who is known for the eye popping stunts in Christopher Nolan’s Batman series (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and the Dark Knight Rises).

The cast and crew are doing their level best to match up to international standards of action.

Before shooting in Austria, spokesperson of YRF said, “It will be very cold to shoot here, but Tyrol is both an unexplored and a stunningly beautiful location. We loved the challenge of shooting here. Tom Struthers will bring in a lot of value with his expertise. That Salman and Katrina agreed to shoot in this freezing cold place, where temperatures fall below minus twenty degrees, just goes on to prove how committed they are to the film.”

Salman Khan has shot with a pack of Wolves in the snow laden forests of Austria.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is collaborating for the 2nd time with Salman, the duo have previously worked together in last year’s Blockbuster Sultan. While Ali and Katrina last worked together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Paresh Rawal in a key role and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December during the Christmas weekend.

Before Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman will be seen in Tubelight, which also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in Eid this year.