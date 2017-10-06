Salman Khan Wants To Bring Da-Bangg Tour To India

After taking his Da-Bangg tour to international destinations like London, Hong Kong, Melbourne and Auckland, superstar Salman Khan is all set to bring it to the national capital.

Salman will be joined by a host of stars such as Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva, Meet Bros, Daisy Shah, Kriti Sanon and Maniesh Paul for the tour.

The Indian leg of the tour, which is organised by Red Rocks Entertainment, will start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Main Arena here on December 10.

“My vision is to combine world-class production values with top-notch talent, and provide an unparalleled entertainment experience to all Indians- it all starts with Da-Bangg The Tour,” Vinamra Gupta, Owner of Red Rocks Entertainment, said in a statement.

Currently, Salman is seen hosting the eleventh season of controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan was recently at the House of Commons were he received the award from Keith Vaz, British Parliament’s longest-serving Asian MP. “The Global Diversity Award is given to people of immense stature in terms of what they have done for diversity in the world, and he is certainly one of them,” Vaz said here.

Vaz praised Salman for being “not just a megastar for Indian and world cinema, but also someone who has done so much for humanitarian causes”. Salman, who looked dapper at the event and runs the Being Human NGO, said: “Thank you for the respect and honour you have given me. My father would have never thought… But the amount of respect you guys have given me, thank you so much for it.”

Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan but the sequel is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.