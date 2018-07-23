Salman Khan Valmiki Controversy: SC To Hear The Plea Today!

Salman Khan Valmiki Controversy: Legal troubles have revolved around Salman Khan like a bestfriend ever since his first Arms Act Case in 1998 wherein he was accused of allegedly possessing guns and killing two black bucks. During late 2017, while promoting Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman found himself in yet another legal issue for using derogatory remarks against the Valmiki community on the sets of a reality show.

Along with Salman, Shilpa Shetty has also been charged for similar allegations. FIRs were filed in as many as six states and the proceedings will continue in the Supreme Court after Salman sought the quashing of these complaints.

In a bench headed by Dipak Misra, the Chief Justice of India, the hearing is scheduled for today where the court is expected to take the proceedings forward over Salman’s plea. After the actor moved to the court for his plea, his lawyers also sought the court’s help to authorize the state governments as well as the police to not register any more complaints on the case.

In the previous hearing, the court had ordered a stay on all cases filed against the actor and had even asked the complainants to submit all the necessary documents regarding the case.