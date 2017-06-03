Salman Khan On Tubelight Breaking Dangal & Baahubali’s Records

Salman Khan is currently juggling with the promotions of his upcoming film Tubelight opposite his reel life brother Sohail Kha and shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif.

At an recent promotional event, the actor was asked whether Tubelight will break the box office records of Baahubali 2 and Dangal, the actor told BollywoodLife, “Baahubali (2) and Dangal are both good movies. There is still time for me to break their records at the box office.”

When director Kabir Khan was questioned whether the film is a an adaptation of 2015 “Little Boy”, he said, “Our film is an adaptation of ‘Little Boy’. We have taken the germ of idea and made it according to our sensibilities. We have made it in context of our history.”

The trailer which released few days back was surely soul touching and gives us major bromance vibes. The Khan brothers nailed the trailer with their innocence and lively acting but Shah Rukh Khan and Om Puri stole the show with their glimpse in the trailer.

The makers have released two songs from the film. The song titled Sajan Radio won hearts with its beat and the second song titled Naach Meri Jaan from the film celebrates the ‘Bhaihood’. The song features Salman Khan and Sohail Khan dancing in a free and casual way.

The film also stars Bhai’s brother Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu in lead roles. “Tubelight” is slated to release on June 23.

