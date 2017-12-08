It’s official now!Putting a final end to all rumours Salman Khan tweeted to announce the news of Anil Kapoor joining the Race 3 team. While the rest of the cast has already been finalized, Anil Kapoor is the latest and a major addition to the team.

Apart from Salman, Anil and Jacqueline, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Anil Kapoor is the only actor to have starred in all three instalments of the franchise. The whole cast of Race 3 has been replaced excluding Jacqueline Fernandez who has been a part of Race 2 earlier.

In Race 3 Saif Ali Khan has been replaced by Salman Khan and the duo directors Abbas-Mustan who have directed both the instalments of the franchise by dance guru Remo D’Souza.

The first film in the Race franchise had hit the theaters in 2008 which featured Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy in pivotal roles. This film of director Abbas-Mustan had turned out to be the 4th highest grossing film of the year.

The second instalment of the franchise was directed by Abbas-Mustan and had released in 2013. It had an ensemble cast that includes Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan reprising their roles respectively, while Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez were the new additions to the cast of the film. This film was the first one to enter the domestic and worldwide; Bollywood’s 100 Crore Club back in 2013.

Salman Khan will be seen paired opposite Jacqueline Fernandez after their Blockbuster film Kick. Produced by SKF Films and Tips, the movie is slated for an Eid release in 2018.